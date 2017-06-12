Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June full episode written update: Preeto gives keys of the house and financial responsibilities to Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June full episode written update: Varun leaves and Harman (Vivian Dsena))sees the expression on her face. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June full episode written update: Varun leaves and Harman (Vivian Dsena))sees the expression on her face.

Harman takes Soumya to their room and she asks the reason for bringing her there all of a sudden. He takes out the golgappas and she feels odd to see that at dinner time. He tells her that there is no right time for golgappas and takes out the water packet to see that it’s empty. But Soumya still eats them with him happily.

Varun watches them from outside and comes in with the divorce papers in his hands, to spoil their moment. Soumya feels low but Harman quickly signs the papers. Varun leaves and Harman sees the expression on her face. He consoles her by saying that Surabhi had no relationship with him and she should be able to move on. She feels a bit better and Harman cracks a joke to make her laugh.

Ballu is trying to convince Ragini to go back home. His father will understand them like her parents did. He talks about how his value is undermined and is getting no money when he needs the cash. She says that she will take care of the situation and get him the money.

Harman forces Soumya to drop him till the doorstep and asks her to hug him. She is reluctant but he forces it and Preeto watches them. Harman leaves and Preeto calls Soumya. She calls everybody else for she needs to talk to her. She officially announces Soumya as Harman’s wife and gives all the responsibilities of the house to her, alongwith the duty to handle finances.

Shanno says that all the other members are dead, now that a kinnar will rule their house. Preeto says that the wife of the eldest son will get all the responsibilities. Preeto slaps Shanno in front of everybody. Vimmi also tries to intervene but Preeto shuns her. She tells her that she should open her mouth only for eating and not interfere in her personal matters. Preeto gives the keys to Soumya and tells her that she will have to manage the money for everybody. Her duties include all this and not just being Harman’s wife. Soumya denies being able enough for it but Preeto almost forces it on her. She tells Soumya that she will help her whenever she’s in dilemma.

