Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th September 2017: Saumya apologises to Harak Singh and Preeto for her behaviour

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th September 2017: Chintu asks Preeto where is Saumya. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th September 2017: Chintu asks Preeto where is Saumya.

Saumya leaves Harman’s room and recalls Harman pledging that he won’t wear the ring until she accepts him as her husband. There Harman is all furious and throws things in his room and says Saumya thinks she has left the room but all of the walls and each and everything in the room contains her.

Preeto praises Harak for his natural acting skills and reminisces how she made Saumya do all this and made her leave Harman’s room. Harak and Preeto go to the out house to meet Saumya where Saumya apologises to them for her behaviour that she still assumes them to be her parents and did all that to get out of Harman’s room. She requests Preeto that once she leaves this house, to tell Harman that she didn’t mean all that she said.

Maninder is happily telling his neighbours that he is thankful that Varun accepted Surbhi when Surbhi comes and says Maninder is telling them all this because he doesn’t want them to question him again and again when Beeji interrupts her and says to them that she’ll soon distribute sweets and one of the neighbours says that they just want them to be happy and leaves. Surbhi asks Maninder if she and Varun can stay at his house now and Maninder agrees and leaves. Varun asks Surbhi why she wants to stay here and not at their own house. Surbhi says she wants to know why Harman didn’t accept Saumya that day and if Maninder was involved with Preeto in all this. Varun thinks that he has to keep her away from all this or else she’ll get to know that he was involved with Preeto and then she’ll leave him and he can’t let this happen.

There Chameli asks Malika how they’ll get their house back and she says they’ll have to stay united when the other two of them whisper to each other that if they had stayed united with Preeto they would’ve got their house by now and they call Preeto who tells them that she’ll call them to meet today. Chintu comes and asks Preeto where is Saumya and Raavi says how could he not know where is the biggest messenger of the house and Chachi comes and tells him that she is in out house. Saumya comes there and Chintu says to her that they’ll now send her out of the out house too. Saumya says to him that she wants that too and he says he prays a lot to call her back and she is always keen to leave the house. Raavi’s husband thinks how good it would be if he gets to feel Saumya and moreover she has shifted to out house.

Harman comes there and says to Chintu that his Mami can not leave the house until she repays him twenty lakhs and she is currently repaying hundred rupees per day which would take her fifty years to repay and by then she’ll be left with no more strength and he would’ve lost his pride. He asks him to tell her that she can’t leave him practically so it would be better to stay with love.

