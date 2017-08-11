Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th August full episode written update: Soumya’s arrogance leaves Harman hurt

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th August full episode written update: Varun asks Surbhi to come home and says he is missing her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 11th August full episode written update: Varun asks Surbhi to come home and says he is missing her.

The episode starts with Harman telling Saya that he won’t let his servant be free. Chameli tells Saya that’s why she didn’t tell her that Harman took her phone contacts. Saya says Preeto gave us Soumya’s passport, but was acting innocent in her house.

Harman asks Soumya to sleep as she can’t open the rope. Harak Singh tells Preeto that Harman is crazy about Soumya. Preeto says Soumya is not less than him and is ready to be sold for him. She knows that nobody will love her more than Harman, then why did she get ready to be sold and go with someone else. She says this is a unique love story. Harman’s love can get less, but her love can’t. You can’t understand, but she will understand. Raavi tells Balwinder to do something to leave from here. She says Harman and Soumya’s siyappa will not end. Balwinder asks her to talk slowly and asks her to think what Chintu will think. Raavi says she will not talk again. Chintu wakes up and thinks what to do whose parents are like this.

Nani asks Surbhi to have food. Her phone rings. She picks the call. Chintu informs her that Soumya came back and tells her everything. Surbhi gets happy and goes to meet her. Mahinder asks what you are saying. Harak Singh is talking with his CA about GST, when Surbhi comes and insists to meet Soumya. Harman asks CA to go and calls Soumya. Soumya comes there dressed as a kinnar. Everyone is shocked. Viren closes the door fast. Surbhi asks what is this madness Di. Soumya says that she is not a sister, she is a kinnar and they have no relatives. She says she wants to go from here as she feels suffocated here. Surbhi cries. Harman takes Soumya to room. Soumya asks him to leave her hand. Shanno says now people will understand that Harak Singh’s bahu is..Harak Singh shouts. Preeto asks Viren to pack his bags.

Harman asks Soumya to be silent and says he has the right to decorate her or ruin it. He takes out jewellery and opens her hairs and make her look like normal girl. Varun asks Surbhi to come home and says he is missing her. Surbhi says she will stay on road, but will not go with you. Preeto scolds Surbhi. Varun is taking Surbhi forcibly. Harman comes and asks what is this misbehavior. Preeto says this matter is between husband and wife. Chintu says Varun mama is really bad, they all had tied her and confined to a room. Her papa came and took her with him. Harman asks Surbhi if Chintu is saying truth. Surbhi says yes. Harman slaps Varun twice.

Harman asks Varun to fulfill his responsibility as a husband and warns him to behave well. He asks Surbhi to go with Varun and inform him if he does anything. Surbhi nods and goes. Harman asks his family and write the future drama. Maninder calls Preeto. Preeto tells him that Soumya returned and Surbhi went with her husband to his house. Maninder is shocked. Soumya recalls Harman buying her in Bangkok and saving her from getting sold. He comes to her and asks her to go and take bath. Soumya refuses. Harman says ok, and splashes water from the jug on her face.

