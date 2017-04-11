Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 11th April 2017 Written Update: Police arrest Kareena for killing Mallika

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 11th April 2017 Written Update: Harman points a gun at Kareena and warns her of interfering again in their life. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 11th April 2017 Written Update: Harman points a gun at Kareena and warns her of interfering again in their life.

Harman is feeding Soumya from his own hands. Rani and Raveena enter the house for food. They ask Soumya to get food for them. Harman gets angry at them. He asks them to leave the place. Preeto tells Harak Singh to bring some black ink from the market as they will put them on their faces. Surbhi and Naani are praying to God for Soumya.

Kareena with other transgenders come to the house. They directly try to enter Soumya’s room. As they do that, Harman covers Soumya and asks Kareena why she was there. Kareena replies that she should have come to their place to participate in the rituals as she is a part of their family. Kareena says that this child will be called a transgender’s son. She tries to snatch the child from Soumya. In the meantime, Harman points a gun at Kareena and warns her that if they would interfere again in their life, then he won’t leave them. By listening to a pistol’s voice, all the villagers gather at Harak Singh’s house.

Kareena asks Harman why he wants to kill their fraternity. Kareena is about to tell the truth to the villagers but the police interrupts in between. They show Mallika’s photo to everyone and asks if anyone can recognise her. One transgender says that she is Mallika didi. Policemen tell everyone that they have found her dead body. They ask the transgenders to perform the last rituals. Kareena with other transgenders leave with police.

Other transgenders accuse Kareena of killing their Mallika didi. They ask Kareena to leave with them but Kareena tries to stop them. Policemen drags Kareena and takes her to the police station.

