Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 10th February 2017 written update: Preeto is spying on Harman and Surbhi

Varun sees Raavi’s husband in the house and starts yelling. Soumya also realises it and turns off the lights. Everyone in the house comes there, Harman says that he will see what the problem is. He reaches towards the main switch and holds Soumya there. He starts romancing her there. Preeto catches both of them together and starts staring at them. Varun says that he has seen some stranger in the house and suggests everyone must ask Soumya about this as she was around. Everyone starts asking Soumya, to which Chintu replies that he saw Varun around. Everything gets settled and Chintu ask Soumya to come with her to sleep. In the morning, Raavi ask Soumya that why she brought her husband here. To this Soumya replies that all she want is Raavi’s happiness.

Guru maa returns to the kinnar haveli and she is welcomed by Mallika. Gurumaa says that she has served everyone for quite a long time, so she want to resign now. She wants someone to take place as a Gurumaa, instead of her. Saya says that there is no option other than Mallika to be their new Gurumaa. Kareena objects at this and says that she won’t let Mallika become new Gurumaa. She says that there will be a proper election for the mandate of Gurumaa and the one who will get maximum votes will become new Gurumaa.

Chintu is playing with his food when Raavi says that she will feed him. He runs away and fall down. Raavi goes to him and he starts yelling. Soumya starts treating Chintu and puts a bandage on his feet. Preeto ask Chintu if he is fine, he yells at her too. Harman asks Surbhi to leave so that he can spend some time with Soumya. On seeing Preeto, Surbhi ask Harman to come along with him. He also agrees so that he can convince Preeto that they are getting along with each other as husband and wife. Preeto suspects something fishy and decides to keep a watch on Harman and Surbhi. Kareena starts turning other transgenders against Mallika so that they don’t vote for Mallika. On the other hand, Preeto decides to start keeping a check on Harman and Surbhi by spying on them. She unlocks their room but to her surprise, Harman stops her at the door.

