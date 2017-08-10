Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Harman refuses to send Saumya with Malika

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Harman comes pulling Saumya along and says he has paid for her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 10th August 2017 full episode written update: Harman comes pulling Saumya along and says he has paid for her.

Saumya is crying by her window and thinks that everything would have been good if Harman would have accepted her in front of everyone and reminisces how Harman humiliated her in front of all at various instances. There Surbhi remembers how her husband made her life hell while he tells her that she was under Preeto’s pressure to trouble her. Saumya’s father says to Beeji that Saumya has left but her bad luck isn’t leaving them.

Malika comes there and calls for “Tarana” when Preeto comes there and says there is no Tarana here and Saumya is their daughter in law. Meanwhile she recalls how she called Malika to create a scene at her home. Harman comes there pulling Saumya along and says he has paid for her, she is his slave and she is not her Tarana. She offers to buy her back but he says he doesn’t want to sell his slave. He says they can go to the place where he got his servant and get someone else from there.

Next we see Saumya sitting at the bedside and Harman enters the room and ties her hand with a rope. Saumya asks him what he is doing and why is he tying her hand. Harman says he used to do this earlier so that no one can take her away from him but now he is tying her hand so that she can’t sell herself. Saumya calls Malika di and asks her to take her along. Malika di asks her to come out of the house and she’ll meet her outside but Saumya tells her that she can’t even get out of the room let alone the house. She then says she’ll try again to untie her hands and puts the phone aside. Harman picks up the phone and says to her that she can’t even get down from the bed. He adds he would have untied her hand if she was his Saumya. Saumya’s niece thinks of informing Surbhi that along with the whole family, now even Harman is misbehaving with Saumya.

