Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 10th April 2017 Written Update: Kareena targets Soumya’s child

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Harman insists Soumya should have dinner. Everyone is sitting for dinner.

Kareena is playing with Soumya’s kid. Harman is on the phone line and he realises that Kareena is in their house. He leaves for the house. Kareena holds Soumya’s baby and ask Soumya to dance for celebrating their kid’s arrival in the family. Soumya joins her hands and pleads with her.

Kareena insists Soumya should dance in front of everyone. Kareena starts passing kid to every transgender. On seeing this Soumya gets disturbed, but Kareena holds her hand. Soumya cries and pleads with Kareena to give her child back. In the meantime, Harman catches the child. Harman asks Kareena to to leave the house with other transgenders. Harman claps and applauds his family. He says that this is not his family because his family would never let this happen. Harman enters the bedroom and asks Soumya if she is alright. Soumya says that she doesn’t know why Kareena is doing this to her. Preeto gives money to Kareena and says thay Soumya will come to her. Harman asks Soumya to swear that she won’t leave him. Preeto says to Kareena that she must take Soumya with her.

Harman says that he and Soumya have a unique relationship and at any cost this relationship should not suffer. Soumya says what if society will get to know about the truth of her being a transgender. Harman replies that it will be good if their kid will grow up knowing her mother’s truth.

Kareena gives a speech in front of transgenders about Soumya. She says that Soumya must come to them. Harman insists Soumya should have dinner. Everyone is sitting for dinner. Harman brings Soumya to the dinner table. Chachi taunts Soumya by saying that even she is pregnant, but Soumya’s husband takes care of her like no one does. Harman feeds Soumya with his own hands. Everyone gets shock on seeing this.

