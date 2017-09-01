Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas 1st September 2017 full episode written update: Harman makes Soumya attend the Ganesh aarti

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas 1st September 2017 full episode written update: Varun goes to Preeto and says he did his best and even hit Surbhi but Harman started some other drama. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas 1st September 2017 full episode written update: Varun goes to Preeto and says he did his best and even hit Surbhi but Harman started some other drama.

Harman slaps Varun and asks how dare he hit Surbhi. Varun asks him to understand that he didn’t want to hit her but he just wanted to live freely with Surbhi where he can hold her hand anytime and therefore he wanted her to come to Delhi with him but she isn’t ready to leave Soumya. Harman leaves and Soumya goes after him and asks him what he wants, she says because of his drama of this slave, even Surbhi and Varun aren’t able to live freely. Harman asks her to kill him as he is the root cause of every problem and after him everything would be solved. Soumya says she herself is bound to die daily with him.

There Varun goes to Preeto and says he did his best and even hit Surbhi but Harman started some other drama. He leaves and Surbhi comes there. Preeto thinks to herself that she must have planned all this drama. Surbhi says she is right and she did all this and it’s now one on one competition. She says she was her daughter in law for a few days and she had learnt these things from her only.

There Harak Singh gets a call and he agrees and invites all for Ganesh aarti at their home. He calls Chachi, Chachu, Raavi and her husband and tells them that they are having Ganesh aarti at their home this evening and he wants all to behave as normal as possible.

There Soumya wakes up and sees Harman sleeping by her side on the sofa with her hand tied to his. She wonders why Harman isn’t able to accept that he isn’t amongst them. She tries to untie herself but fails and wakes up Harman and says she wants to go, it’s morning. Harman doesn’t wake up and thinks these are the moments he can keep her to himself. Meanwhile there is a knock at the door and Soumya wakes him up again and he takes her to open the door to find Surbhi there. Soumya asks her why she isn’t going to Delhi with Varun and Surbhi asks if she doesn’t know it already. Surbhi says she won’t leave her and Soumya asks why can’t they let her be and Surbhi asks her to get ready for the Ganesh aarti.

All the guests from other serials come and ask Preeto about Soumya. She says Soumya is ill and she has asked her to take rest and if God would wish then next year Harman’s wife would attend the aarti. Harman wonders where Soumya is and goes to look for her in the room. There Saumya reminisces how her mom stopped her to attend the Pooja while she was a kid. Harman asks her why isn’t she coming downstairs and she says she doesn’t want to. Harman ties her dupatta with Soumya’s saree and while she tries to untie Harman picks her up and takes her downstairs. Everyone is happy to see how caring Harman is and the love Soumya and Harman have. The aarti starts and every couple does the aarti. At Harman’s turn he does the aarti while Soumya stands there with folding hands, Harman takes her hand and makes her hold the plate along with him and they do the aarti together which makes Preeto feel defeated.

