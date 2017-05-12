Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki 12th May 2017 written update: Goons try to set Harman, Soumya’s house on fire

Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki 12th May 2017 written update: Harman and Soumya run with buckets of water to put out the fire. Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki 12th May 2017 written update: Harman and Soumya run with buckets of water to put out the fire.

Harman enters the house and compliments Soumya. Then, he asks her to dance. He says as they don’t have music, so let’s dance to each other’s heartbeats. At the same time, someone is outside. There are two people and one of them lights a matchstick and starts a fire. The couple hears them and runs to see what is happening. They see the two men who are escaoing. Harman and Soumya run with buckets of water to put out the fire. Soumya says that you have made the house with so much love, what could have happened if it had burnt down. Harman tells her to go inside and that he is just coming in. Soumya gets really scared. He asks her to take care of herself.

Suddenly, there is knocking on the door of his parents house. Harman enters shouting. Harman asks if they are surprised to see him. He says they are still alive. He confronts them about the people who tried to burn this house. He calls his father a low life. His father is heartbroken. Even then, Harman doesn’t believe them. He tells them that he has reported them to the police. The police arrive. Father says that there is some misunderstanding. Harman says he is going to get to the bottom of this because the police won’t do anything. Their relationship is completely broken. Mother tries to talk to Harman, but his father stops her. Father wonders who was trying to ruin the father-son relationship and asks the police to find out quickly. He is ready to do anything. The police ask him to come to the police station. His family says that he can never trust them till Soumya is there in his life.

Also read: Sonika Chauhan death case: Release of Vikram Chatterjee’s upcoming film postponed

The mother is suspicious of the lady who is asking the son-in-law to learn the work in place of Harman. The mother says that no one can replace him. Balvinder’s wife says that he should go and do something. The men leave to go to the factory. Finally, Harman returns but there is nothing to do. He waits. A couple is dancing and Harman imagines it is him and Soumya. Meanwhile, Soumya goes to her own house as a maid. She tells her mother to pay whatever she wants to.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd