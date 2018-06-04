Shakti Arora: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka will focus on new-age relationships

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Shakti Arora opines that extra-marital affairs are completely wrong, and also shared that his show is not about the same. Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Shakti Arora opines that extra-marital affairs are completely wrong, and also shared that his show is not about the same.

Colors is all set to air Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka from tonight. Starring Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma, Drashti Dhami and Abhinav Shukla in the lead roles, the daily will project a new-age take on friendship, love and marriage. The hero of the show Shakti, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared about his role, “I play Kunal, who is married to Mouli (Aditi). They are a perfect couple. There is lots of romance and understanding between them. Apart from being a great husband, he is also a dedicated doctor. How the entry of Nandini (Drashti) will change Kunal and his marriage will be for the audience to see.”

Although Shakti opines that extra-marital affairs are completely wrong, he shared that his show is not about the same. “We are not focusing on friendship and new age relationships. Today, most shows present a fictionalized perfect bond and overdramatized life, which is all very unreal. Silsila not only focuses on the bonds between humans but also the dialogues, language and setup are very relatable.”

Shakti Arora further shared that while a third person is always responsible for creating issues between the husband and wife, there’s always a way to keep them at bay. He said, “If you have complete trust on your partner then no one can ever destroy your relationship. Fights do happen between couples but if you love and respect each other truly, nothing or no one can separate you.”

Further talking about being television’s lover boy, Shakti said, “Romance is my forte and I don’t think there’s anything in taking up such roles. Look at Shah Rukh Khan, he’s made a career romancing. I have got many offers from various shows but there was nothing exciting, or they were fantasy shows, which I just cannot relate to. After a wait, when this came my way, I was kicked about it completely.”

With the show focusing on two friends being in love with the same man, we asked the charming actor whether he has faced a similar situation ever in his life. “Yes, during my college days, two friends liked me. It’s a complicated situation for sure.”

Shakti Arora recently married his longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena on May 6, and when asked why he kept it a secret, he smiled to say, “I have gotten married so many times on television that I was bored. And honestly, Neha, and me both are very simple people at heart and wanted only our close ones by our side. It’s a waste of money, time and gives you added stress. I understand there’s a constant scrutiny on my life and so we duly announced it to the world in time.”

He added, “We have known each other for eight years now so there’s hardly a change in equation. Over the years, we have only become stronger, and this was always for keeps, and so we got married.”

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka will air Monday-Friday, 10 pm starting tonight on Colors.

