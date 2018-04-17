Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena tie the knot

Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena met on the sets of Tere Liye in 2010. Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena met on the sets of Tere Liye in 2010.

A “secret wedding” seems to have caught the fancy of television actors. After Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Gaurav Chopra-Hitisha, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao announced their sudden marriage news, now popular star Shakti Arora has surprised the world by tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena in a private affair. The wedding ceremony took place on April 6 and was disclosed only today by the actor.

Shakti took to Instagram to share a picture from their wedding stating, “Together is a wonderful place to be! ❤️”

While Neha posted their picture with the caption, ‘“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality” ❤️’

A friend close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com, “It was a very hush-hush affair with only close family and friends invited. Both Shakti and Neha are not someone who wanted to make it a public event. The families were ecstatic when they informed them about finally taking the plunge. They will soon be travelling to Norway for their honeymoon, post which both want to focus on their respective careers.”

Shakti and Neha met on the sets of Tere Liye in 2010, where they found each other to be really rude, and didn’t really bond initially. But soon long hours of shooting got them to interact with each other, and they slowly developed a strong friendship. Shakti, who was going through a rough patch in his relationship then found a shoulder in Neha, and before they could know, both were heads over heels in love with each other. Shakti had confessed in an earlier interview that it took him a year to actually confess his feeling to Neha.

Soon the couple met each other’s family and in 2014, they had a low-key roka ceremony. They had also appeared on Nach Baliye 7 but had to bow out mid-way allegedly because Colors, that aired Shakti’s show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, stopped him from associating with a rival channel (Star). Shakti and Neha had almost planned to tie the knot in 2016, when demonetization struck, and they postponed their plans because of the same. Last year, there was also buzz that the couple have parted ways but the actors maintained that they are still going strong but had refused to divulge about their wedding plans.

Here’s wishing Shakti and Neha, a happy married life!

