Happy Birthday Shakti Arora: Lesser-known facts about the Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor

Happy Birthday Shakti Arora: The actor will be back on the small screen with Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in Colors’ new drama Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Happy Birthday Shakti Arora: The actor will be back on the small screen with Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in Colors’ new drama Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Think romance on television and the first name that comes to your mind is Shakti Arora. The chocolate boy, who has enthralled all with his performance in shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, will be back on the small screen with Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma in Colors’ new drama Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Apart from his professional outings, Shakti was recently in news when he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena. The two met on the sets of Tere Liye.

Today, as he turns 32, here are some lesser-known facts about the young star.

1. Shakti Arora is the grandson of yesteryear Bollywood actor Chandrashekhar. His maternal grandfather has been part of many films in the 50s, like Kali Topi Lal Rumal, Baradari, Street Singer and Rustem-e-Bughdaad.

Shakti Arora with grandfather, yesteryear Bollywood actor Chandrashekhar. Shakti Arora with grandfather, yesteryear Bollywood actor Chandrashekhar.

2. Before he ventured into the television industry, Shakti wanted to start a travel agency. Having worked with a relative who ran the same business, the extremely profitable model interested him but soon the acting bug bit him.

3. While Tere Liye brought him fame, prior to it, Shakti Arora was also a part of Dill Mill Gayye, Left Right Left and Baa Bahu Aur Baby.

4. Actors are supposed to eat healthy and be fit but our star loves digging into his favourite butter chicken.

5. Shakti Arora loves playing carom and can spend hours with his friends enjoying the game.

6. Shakti is also very finicky.

7. Being a popular star, people assume him to always be the fun and super cool guy but he is actually an introvert who is shy and doesn’t mingle with people easily. In an interview, Shakti Arora confessed that acting is his medium to express as in personal life, he doesn’t get along with everyone.

8. Not many know but Shakti used to read tarot cards but with him getting busy in his acting career, he had to stop it. He would give the earnings earned from it to charity.

9. Lastly, Shakti Arora is a hoarder. In an earlier interview, the actor mentioned that he stores up all his clothes even when they are torn or have holes in it. His family hates this habit but he just loves all his clothes way too much.

Here’s wishing Shakti Arora, a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd