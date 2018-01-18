Shakti Arora: I would stick pictures of my favourite actors on my cupboard

Shakti Arora feels blessed to receive so much love from the audience. Shakti Arora feels blessed to receive so much love from the audience.

Young sensation Shakti Arora has been quite lucky with his roles. His characters, be it Jigar from Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Taposh from Tere Liye, Onir from Pavitra Rishta or Ranveer from Meri Aashiqui…Tumse Hi, have been much loved leading him to grow a substantial fan base. Now, as a return gift, the actor recently launched his own app that would bridge the gap between him and his fans. While in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shakti opened up about the app, his fan moments and a lot more.

Talking about the launch of his app, Shakti shared with us, “We are so lucky to have got such amazing fans and as actors, we are responsible to give them back in whatever way we can. Though we have social media, the app will only give the fans a chance to get together on the same platform and interact with me. The app will also give them a deeper insight into my life and daily activities. Also, with so many celebs out there, a fan has choices, it is on us to keep them connected with ourselves.”

Hailing the boom of technology in our lives, the actor further shared, “Earlier, fans and celebs were connected only by thoughts but thanks to social media and technology, we have come really closer. It is a boon that we are getting to interact with fans and we get to know about their ideas and perspective firsthand.”

“As a kid, I was a fan of Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit and other actors from the era and I would have their pictures stuck in the inner section of my cupboard, even hidden from my family. That was my only means of staying connected to my icons and look how times have changed. Today, you have the opportunity to meet them, have a conversation and that’s a really beautiful thing,” Shakti further added.

When asked to share a memorable fan moment, the young star said, “While I was shooting in Indonesia, there was this girl who would manage to scout my shoot location and visit me every day with gifts. It was not the materialistic goods that caught my attention but the efforts she put every day to connect with the production guys and come and meet me every day. It really touched my heart, and as an actor, who is yet to go a long way, these things really motivate you to do well. I feel really blessed to be loved so much.”

Lastly, when we asked him when is he making a comeback to television, Shakti quipped, “After having being part of some memorable shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui and more, I want to only do shows that are bigger in scale content-wise. Even I am waiting for a good opportunity to come my way so that I can bounce back to screen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd