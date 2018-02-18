Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz confirmed for Big Little Lies season 2

Big Little Lies won 8 Emmys out of 16 nominations. Big Little Lies won 8 Emmys out of 16 nominations.

HBO has confirmed that actors Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz are returning for the second season of Big Little Lies. Dern will reprise her role of Renata Klein for which she bagged an Emmy and a Golden Globe, while Woodley will be back in the character of Jane Chapman. Kravitz will reprise her role of Bonnie Carlson.

The season two will focus on the aftermath of Perry Wright’s death. Jane is trying to build a new life for herself and Ziggy. Renata is now faced with new challenges in her marriage, while Bonnie struggles with Perry’s death and is forced to face demons from her past.

Earlier, multiple Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep was cast in the show. She will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry. Mary Louise Wright is described as a woman who is concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death. She arrives in Monterey searching for answers.

HBO had announced in December that Big Little Lies would return for a second season, with most of the main cast from season one returning. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will again executive produce in addition to starring.

The first season was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, with season two based partially on a new story by the author. Andrea Arnold will direct all the seven episodes of the new season.

Big Little Lies premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App