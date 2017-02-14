Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show Circus is back on screens. How its actors looked then and now, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus to make a comeback on television. Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus to make a comeback on television.

Before he became Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, he was Shah Rukh Khan, the struggling actor. While many remember that Shah Rukh got his first break on TV, not many know the names of his TV shows beyond Fauji. Well, for SRK die-hards who were born in the day and age when Doordarshan had become irrelevant, here’s some good news. SRK’s iconic show Circus will be back on DD after decades.

DD shared the news on Twitter, “Good news for @iamsrk Fans – DON’T MISS @iamsrk’s #Circus – Tv Series (1989) – From 19 Feb at 8 pm only on @DDNational.”

The show had SRK playing Shekharan, a young man who is stuck with managing a circus which belonged to his dad before him. Shekharan has dreams of his own and they definitely don’t involve a circus. But soon he forges a bond with the circus and its rag-tag bunch. Not only SRK, the show also had Renuka Shahane as his love interest.

Renuka also took to Twitter and wrote, “That’s such good news….thanks @DDNational 😊😊.” Now, we only wish SRK’s Circus is also back on telly!

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, will be returning to TV. He recently said in an interview, “I’d love to act on television again, because some stories can’t be told in two hours. You need 10 hours for them.” There is news that he will be doing a televised version of TED talks. He will be the presenter of the show.

But before that, here’s presenting the two leads of Circus. The way they were then and the way they look now…

The serial also starred director Ashutosh Gowariker. Well, we definitely can’t wait to watch the show.

