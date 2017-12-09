TED Talks India promo: Shah Rukh Khan gives kids a perfect excuse when parents scold them, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan hosted TED Talks India will go on air on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan hosted TED Talks India will go on air on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited TED Talks India is just a day away from its premiere on television and the actor has shared a new promo of the show on his social media account. In the promo, the King Khan has given children an excuse they can use to escape the scolding of their parents. Shah Rukh says that if parents chide them for being consumed in their gadgets for the entire day, they should tell them that apart from playing games and chatting whole day on their smart devices, they also watch ‘TED Talks’. For Shah Rukh, as the parents will hear this, they will be proud of their kids.

Sharing the promo video, Shah Rukh wrote, “For kids and their parents… Ideas are currency for everyone! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm STAR Plus TED.” The first trailer of the show also focused on the same theme as it said, “It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms..” Emphasising on the concept, Shah Rukh, earlier in a statement said, “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging ‘Nayi Soch’. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future.”

The talk show will feature speakers from various fields who will share ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED has collaborated with a major network to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in Hindi.

The premiere episode of the show will be simulcast across Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Jalsha along with Star Plus and Hotstar.

