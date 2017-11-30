TED Talks India trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s show is for everyone who believes in ‘nayi soch’

TED Talks India trailer: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the show is about. TED Talks India trailer: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what the show is about.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to host TED Talks India Nayi Soch that premieres on Star Plus on December 7. After delivering an inspirational talk in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this year, Shah Rukh is ready to inspire millions across the world with the TV show that promises ‘nayi soch’ (new thought).

In many of his speeches at universities and schools, Shah Rukh has already proved that he is a great motivational speaker. With his trademark wit and his ability to engage with the audience, SRK’s skills on the stage are simply unmatched. He delivers his speech with such conviction that it is hard to look away. He includes anecdotes from his childhood, shares experiences from his life and is not shy of mocking himself when he is on the stage.

While the format of this show is still under wraps, it seems like Shah Rukh would invite people from different walks of life and encourage them to speak about their endeavours.

The first trailer of the show was tweeted by Shah Rukh Khan.

It is time to open our minds and hearts not just the arms…#TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch launches on 10th Dec, 7 PM on @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/jMf5uZ6Qwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2017

Shah Rukh reveals that this show is meant for his young audience and also those who are young at heart. This is also a show for those who have ideas but also those who probably don’t have as many ideas. TED Talks India is also for those who are open-minded and those who wish to be open-minded. Shah Rukh ends with his charming smile saying that this show is definitely for those who love him.

