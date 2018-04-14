Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India Nayi Soch renewed for three seasons

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks Nayi Soch will have three more seasons. Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks Nayi Soch will have three more seasons.

We love to watch Shah Rukh Khan, be it at the theaters or on the television. So when he came back as the host of TED Talks India Nayi Soch, the audience welcomed him wholeheartedly. The first season, which featured speakers delivering inspiring and informative talks in TED’s signature style of 18 minutes or less, drew an astounding 96 million viewers and hence, the makers have decided to renew the Hindi-language TV and digital series hosted by Shah Rukh Khan for three more seasons.

The information was shared by TED Talks Twitter handle.

In a link shared by TED Talks, SRK said, “I believe passionately that India is brimming with brave and brilliant ideas—and that those ideas have never mattered more. This program features India’s finest storytellers in a surprising blend of entertainment, inspiration and intellectualism, and I‘m more committed than ever to spread their ideas to my country and the rest of the world.”

Star TV CEO and Chairman Uday Shankar said: “Star TV is committed to developing programming that goes beyond pure entertainment to inspire and educate our massive audience. Both the critical response and the tremendous viewer love for this series were key factors in our decision to bring Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch back for at least three more seasons.”

TED’s Head of Television Juliet Blake, who executive-produced the series, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this show’s accomplishments breaking barriers to reach new audiences, and look forward to spending the next several seasons inspiring a nation to embrace ideas and curiosity.”

At the launch of the first season, Shah Rukh Khan said a statement, “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging ‘Nayi Soch’. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future.”

The first season of TED Talks India Nayi Soch hosted noted personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Javed Akhtar, Indian Women Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj among many others.

