Shah Rukh Khan’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch all set to premiere today, see it’s latest promo

Shah Rukh Khan’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch new promo: SRK shares how can parents prove their kids that they are up to date by stating that they watch TED Talks. Shah Rukh Khan’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch new promo: SRK shares how can parents prove their kids that they are up to date by stating that they watch TED Talks.

Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his comeback on Television with new show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. While we are eagerly waiting to see the first episode of TED Talks India, the actor and the makers are keeping our excitement alive by sharing a new promo every day. While in the last TED Talks India Nayi Soch promo, SRK was seen giving some advise to children on how to escape the scolding of their parents, now the actor has one for the daddy cools too.

SRK, taking the example of how children often try to act smart in front of their parents by asking about new games and films, shares how can they prove themselves to be up to date by stating that they watch TED Talks. Shah Rukh Khan says that by doing so the kids will understand on their own, that who’s the boss.

Looking at the promo, we wonder if at SRK’s house, he gets into such conversations with his grown up kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan or not!

See Shah Rukh Khan’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch new promo here:

We already know that Shah Rukh Khan-hosted TED Talks India Nayi Soch is all to celebrate ideas and innovations, and give the audience a chance to get motivated through the show. It will also have noted personalities like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Javed Akhtar, Indian Women Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj on the stage sharing stories of their journey and struggle.

This is for the first time that TED Talks has collaborated with a network to churn out a series in Hindi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd