Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks India Nayi Soch gets extension, Ekta Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Javed Akhtar shoot for it

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his witty self is all set to spread a wave of positivity and inspiration with Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. The show will see personalities from different fields motivating the audience with their life changing stories. Recently, good friend Karan Johar shot for the show. As per information, the shoot for Ted Talks India has already been wrapped up on August 28. And among a rally of names, some celebs who will be seen on the show are Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Ekta Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Apart from these, some real life heroes will also be part of the series.

Now as per latest information which a credible source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “With the show getting a positive feedback and the content coming out really well, the makers have decided to extend the series. As of now, seven episodes have been shot and once SRK gives a nod to the new schedule, the shoot will commence. Three more episodes will be shot taking the series to a total of 10 episodes. The creative team has already started their hunt for the new speakers.”

Ted Talks Indian will follow the international format wherein a speaker will address an audience of 100 people, speaking for 18-minutes. While Karan spoke about changing emotions, Ekta is said to have shared her own journey. Also, Mithali’s interaction with SRK was more like a chat show than a monologue. Sources also inform that Sundar Pichai, who did not manage to travel to India interacted with SRK virtually. The Google CEO teleported from California via a telepresence robot for his session.

Shared a source, “The entire shoot was indeed a highly motivating one with the audience getting to hear some of the biggest celebs speak their heart out. Ekta Kapoor received a tremendous response while Karan Johar’s speech left all quite moved. Also, the other speakers won hearts with their heartfelt stories and speeches.”

As per the buzz, the show apart from the monologues and a chat session with SRK will also see a lot of special performances. Singer Rekha Bharadwaj and comedian Atul Khatri have supposedly shot for the show.

This series is much anticipated for its content and also, for it marks the comeback of King Khan on the small screen. He has earlier hosted Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Kaun Banega Crorepati 3, all of which sadly did not managed to create the expected stir.

To be tentatively launched in October, SRK’s Ted Talks India will reportedly lock horns with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 on weekends.

