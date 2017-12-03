TED Talks India host Shah Rukh Khan introduces new teaser and proves how ideas are the new cool

Shah Rukh Khan introduces new teaser for upcoming show TED Talks India. Shah Rukh Khan introduces new teaser for upcoming show TED Talks India.

Shah Rukh Khan may be King of Romance in Bollywood but in the latest teaser for his upcoming television outing TED Talks India, Shah Rukh is all about sharing ‘ideas’. “Don’t just spread love, spread ideas too…ideas are the new COOL! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm STAR Plus,” reads the caption of Shah Rukh’s post on Facebook.

Hosted by SRK, TED Talks India Nayi Soch starting on December 10 is easily the most-awaited talk show among telly-watchers. And after releasing a thought-provoking trailer and teaser for announcing the airing of the show, SRK has now posted a new teaser where he stresses the point of sharing ideas. In the video, Shah Rukh signs off and says, “Share karne se pyaar hi nahi, ideas bhi badhte hai (Just like love, ideas also grow on sharing.)”

The show will feature speakers from various walks of life sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks. Shah Rukh’s journey with TED had started after he delivered an inspirational speech for them in Vancouver, Canada earlier this year.



Meanwhile, there is no doubt that Shah Rukh himself is an impeccable speaker. His presence on stage is magnificent and his oration is simply spell-binding. And looks like now, SRK is ready to inspire millions across the world with this TV show that promises ‘nayi soch.’ This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in Hindi.

“Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging ‘Nayi Soch’. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future,” one of Shah Rukh’s earlier statements read.

