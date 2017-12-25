Singer Shalmali Kholgade composes song for Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India Nayi Soch

Shalmali Kholgade will be seen performing on an episode of the show soon. Shalmali Kholgade will be seen performing on an episode of the show soon.

Popular singer Shalmali Kholgade has composed a song titled Yeh kal jo aane wala hai for an upcoming episode of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s show TED Talks India Nayi Soch. Shalmali will perform the song along with 10-year-old pianist Lydian in the ‘Tomorrow’s World’ episode.

“This is something really different from the regular Bollywood songs,” Shalmali, best known for songs like Baby ko bass pasand hai, Pareshaan and Balam pichkari, said in a statement.

“With Lydian and our entire team of musicians, this song will surely leave you thinking about tomorrow. I’m so glad that I got the opportunity to present such a beautiful song on the stage of TED Talks India Nayi Soch in front of Shah Rukh Sir and the audience,” she added.

Hosted by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Ted Talks India is essentially a talk show where personalities from different fields speak on a variety of subjects, including cinema, literature, science and technology. This is the first time Ted Talks has collaborated with a network to produce a Hindi language series.

Gurmehar Kaur, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar are some of the celebrities who have appeared on the show and left the audience inspired with their words. The show simulcasts across Star Plus, Star Gold, Movies OK, Star World, Star Pravah, Star Jalsha and Hotstar every Sunday at 7 pm. Ted Talks India Nayi Soch first premiered on December 10 at 7 pm on the aforementioned channels. The ‘Tomorrow’s World’ episode will be aired on Star Plus on December 31.

(With inputs from IANS)

