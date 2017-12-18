Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Javed Akhtar wrote Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track in anger

Shah Rukh Khan hosts Ted Talks India Nayi Soch. Shah Rukh Khan hosts Ted Talks India Nayi Soch.

Shah Rukh Khan has innumerable successful films to his credit. One of the films that has become a cult hit is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film taught us “pyaar dosti hai” and its title track became an anthem for all romantics. But while the film is etched in our memories, there was one person who was not at all happy about the title or the song. This was none other than maestro Javed Akhtar. Javed was the lyricist for this film and Shah Rukh narrates how he was unhappy about the film’s title.

In a video shared by the actor, we hear SRK saying, “I know Javed sahab since the time I came to Mumbai, almost for 25 years now. A lot of my thoughts, education has come from Javed sahab. Will narrate an incident when he got really upset with us. We were working on a film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but he wasn’t happy with the title. He retorted, ‘ab toh mera dil jaage na sota hai kya karun haaye kuch kuch hota hia’ is that what you want? The lyrics of the song were thrown at us with anger. So, even if he says things in anger, they become golden words. That is his specialty. ”

Javed Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan shared the stage on Ted Talks India Nayi Soch. In this week’s episode, SRK was seen hosting Gurmehar Kaur. Daughter of a martyr, she spoke about her childhood and how life changed post her father’s death. The 20-year old Delhi University student delivered a talk on how she found power in words.

