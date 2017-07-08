Shah Rukh Khan might not promote Jab Harry Met Sejal on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Is there a rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma? Is there a rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma?

The Kapil Sharma Show is making headlines again, and for all wrong reasons. After being in the limelight for months for the lead comedian Kapil’s mid-air feud with co-star Sunil Grover, the comedian-turned-actor has now surprised fans for upsetting Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right. Apparently, Shah Rukh was on Kapil’s show to promote his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, along with Anushka Sharma but Kapil did not turn up on the sets.

India.com reports that Kapil was extremely in stress and he couldn’t shoot, so SRK and Anushka had to leave without shooting the episode. Well, it is unclear if this is a rumour or if there is any truth to this, but we would get to know soon enough. In case this turns out to be true, it can be a huge loss for The Kapil Sharma Show as Shah Rukh has been a huge support for the show. Not only here, but when Kapil used to host Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors, Shah Rukh always promoted him by coming on the show to spread a word about his upcoming films. In fact, Anushka also has been a repeat visitor on the set of Kapil.

So, after this episode, would Shah Rukh and Anushka come back on Kapil’s show to shoot for the episode? Only the actors have the answer to it. Meanwhile, the two are busy promoting their film Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film will release on August 4.

Post this film, Shah Rukh would be seen in Anand L Rai’s film in which the actor would play the role of a dwarf.

