Shah Rukh Khan back on TV, to host TED Talks’ Hindi version

TED Talks, the super-inspiring and super-influential talk series, is all set to come to India and in Hindi. Giving a further heft to the intellectual bent of the series is its host, Shah Rukh Khan. While TED Talks will stick to its 18-minute format of experts and influential speakers sharing big ideas from a variety of fields, SRK will be seen introducing the speakers and engaging with them before and after the talks. The show will be broadcast on Star Plus this summer but a definite telecast date is yet to be announced. According to reports, the pilot of the show has already been shot but the names of speakers have not been disclosed.

Speaking to the website The Hollywood Reporter, Shah Rukh Khan said, “TED’s unequivocal drive to showcase simple but unique ideas in an effort to spark debate and conversation are a very powerful combination. I believe TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will inspire many minds across India. It is a concept I connected with instantly, as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change.”

Talking about the new collaboration, Star India chairman and CEO Uday Shankar told THR, “At Star, we have always believed in pushing the boundaries with new ideas, creativity and fresh thinking. Nobody reflects this belief more than TED, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them in bringing the power of ideas to our audiences with TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. In an age of high volatility, the role of ideas to fuel positive change cannot be overstated. We are delighted to have Shah Rukh Khan share our vision and lend his charisma to this exciting endeavour.”

What are TED Talks?

TED is a nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 110 languages. TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will be the Hindi version but with the same 18-minute format.

