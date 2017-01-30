Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul’s vacation pics from Maldives prove that all you need to be happy is love

Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul are vacationing in Maldives. Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul are vacationing in Maldives.

Television actor couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul have been giving some serious relationship goals to their fans. The duo, who got married in 2011, perfectly prove that love never walks out of the window if you are compatible and supportive of each other. At present, the two are celebrating some ‘we’ time in Maldives and are totally making us jealous.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen cuddling each other and in another, Sabbir is trying to do some crazy stuff. Kanchi shared some images on Instagram and gave a sneak-peek into her perfect fairy-tale like life.

The much in love couple attend events hand-in-hand, spend a wonderful time on vacations and even throw major parties for their friends from the industry.

Even though busy with his serial Kumkum Bhagya, Sabbir has always taken time off from his work to spend time with his family. Just a few months back, the two were blessed with their second child, and they made the announcement on their social media handles, in a rather adorable manner.

Sabbir keeps sharing lovely images with his family. His beautiful pictures and videos with his sons can make anyone’s day. Well, you would dream of having such a life, won’t you?

Meanwhile, Sabbir’s daily soap Kumkum Bhagya has become one of the most popular Indian TV show. The show, also starring Sriti Jha, has not only struck a chord with Indians but has also become one of the top shows watched in Ghana of West Africa.

