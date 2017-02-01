Saumya Tandon’s Swiss honeymoon is all about snow and adventure. See pics

Saumya Tandon confirms the news of her marriage by sharing honeymoon pictures on her social media account. Saumya Tandon confirms the news of her marriage by sharing honeymoon pictures on her social media account.

After a month of speculations around her marriage, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor, Saumya Tandon finally confirmed of getting hitched to her banker beau Saurabh Devendra Singh. She announced her wedding by posting pictures from her dreamy honeymoon in Switzerland on her social media account.

Saumya tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai in December 2016. Even after the wedding, the actor refused to talk to the media or even confirm the news since she didn’t want her personal life to be a topic of discussion. She said, “What I do in my personal life is not for people to know. The minute I open up about my personal life, it will have a snowball effect; the world will demand to know even the minutest details. I can’t let my private matters become a public spectacle.”

“Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way,” Saumya wrote while posting her picture with husband Saurabh on her Twitter handle.

Became kids again in r 1st skiing class. Learning,Falling,rising, together. In a new class of life with marriage hope v hav fun along d way pic.twitter.com/QCVlPj36mD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 26, 2017

The series of photos which Saumya posted on her Twitter and Instagram account are a testimony of her blissful married life. But it looks like Saurabh is camera shy and instead of getting clicked, loves to capture the beauty of his wife in the lens since there is only a single picture of the couple together.

Let me soak it in, keep this moment in my heart forever, let me just be still in the moment, can time stop here #mountainMatterhorn pic.twitter.com/7A8ec1LdOD — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) January 25, 2017

Saumya and Saurabh have known each other since their college days and have been together for a decade now. It was Saurabh who pushed Saumya to pursue a career in acting. Saumya made her Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met.

