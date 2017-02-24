Sasural Simar Ka: Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar replaces Dipika Kakar as Simar

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar to play the new Simar in Sasural Simar Ka. Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar to play the new Simar in Sasural Simar Ka.

Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar is set to make her TV comeback after seven years with popular soap opera Sasural Simar Ka where she will replace actress Dipika Kakar. Keerti is ready to play the new Simar in the show.

Sasural Simar Ka has been on air since last six years. In the statement, Keerti said, “Television has changed so much over the past few years; there are many new concepts and formats. Even the viewers are open to storylines and narratives that were unfathomable earlier.”

She added, “Over the years, family took precedence and I was happy with that. But then, Colors approached me for Simar’s role in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, and I was sold. I’ve seen Dipika in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, and she’s been fabulous!”

“There have been so many sides to Simar’s character — be it her strong personality, her endurance in fighting for her family’s happiness, or her determination in keeping them safe. I am eager to partake in this new journey to further my skills as an actor,” added the actress, who is married to actor Sharad Kelkar and has a daughter named Kesha with him.

Keerti was last seen playing the character of Mrinalini Purohit in the Zee TV show Choti Bahu. She debuted as Kammal in Kammal and went on to play Kanan in Kahiin To Hoga and Niharika Raizada in Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV. She participated with her husband in the second season of dance reality show Nach Baliye. She has also acted in many Bhojpuri films.

