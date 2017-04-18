Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghani denies dating Avika Gor: She is almost half my age

Avika Gori says her parents were never affected with the rumours of her dating Manish Raisinghani. Avika Gori says her parents were never affected with the rumours of her dating Manish Raisinghani.

From the time they shared the screen as husband and wife in television’s longest running show Sasural Simar Ka, Avika Gor aka Roli and Manish Raisinghani aka Siddharth Bhardwaj have been making news not because of their performance in the daily saga but because of their relationship off the cameras. Though television actors finding love in their co-stars is a common phenomenon but Avika and Manish’s blossoming romance came under the public scanner because of the odd age difference between them. While Avika is just a teenager, Manish (37) is double her age.

But now it seems they have had enough as in a tell-all interview to Bollywood Times, the actors revealed that they never dated and were shocked to learn that they are being linked up together. Manish said, “The gossip affected me in the beginning and I was stupid enough to maintain a distance from Avika. I became conscious and irritable during that phase. The rumour made me sick. But later, I realised that if my intentions are clear, why should I treat her any differently? I have never dated her; she is almost half my age. We are compatible, but I have never seen her that way. Anyway, such loose talks don’t affect me anymore and we meet for work now.” Manish also cleared the rumours of them being spotted together often. The actor said that he Avika has always been open to new ideas and this is what makes them a great team.

Explaining her side of the story, Balika Vadhu fame Avika said, “Manish is just few years younger than my father, so there is no scope for any romantic involvement. We share a unique bond of friendship, which is inexplicable. It is based on understanding, respect, honesty and maturity. We are BFFs and he is a strong support system.” Adding to it the actor said, “I call him Shin Chan (the popular comic character) and he calls me Mitzi (Shin Chan’s mother) till date.”

To refute the rumours, Avika also got suggestions from people to tie rakhi to Manish but the actor didn’t pay heed to any of these and continued being friends with her co-actor. Asked if her parents got affected with the news of her dating a man almost her father’s age, Avika replied, “Never. My mother was with me on the set almost every day, so they knew what was happening. My parents are extremely comfortable with Manish. In fact, they ask him to pick me up if they are busy. They were oblivious to the stories floating around.” Avika also made it clear that she is single and getting into a relationship is not on her mind for now.

On the work front, Avika and Manish are headed to the Cannes Film Festival with their short film ‘I Me Myself’ which has been written by Avika. Earlier the actors took their short film ‘Ankahee Baatein’ to the Cannes Film Festival.

