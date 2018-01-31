Sarwar Ahuja: Mere Papa Hero Hiralal will touch viewers’ hearts

Sarwar Ahuja will be next seen in Mere Papa Hero Hiralal. Sarwar Ahuja will be next seen in Mere Papa Hero Hiralal.

Launching some really exciting and different shows, Discovery Jeet is all set to hit screens soon. Among the lot, Mere Papa Hero Hiralal will tell the emotional tale of an auto rickshaw driver, who fights against all odds to save his adopted daughter’s life. To keep her company, the single father would even be carrying her on his lap while ferrying around people in his vehicle. While Khanna and Iyer actor Sarwar Ahuja will play the pained father, Mom famed child actor Riva Arora will essay the character of the bubbly Gungun. Expressing the emotions of playing a father, Sarwar in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “Actually I am very fond of children. And after this show, I would love to have a daughter. The child is very cute and even calls me papa off-screen. It’s actually nice to be exploring these kinds of emotions.”

The show is based on a true story, and the makers worked on the idea after reading a news article around the same. When asked if Sarwar had also read the same, the Hyderabad born said, “I only got to know about it after I gave the audition. I was looking forward to doing a show that would give me a chance to showcase a different side of mine and this came my way. The dad is his daughter’s superhero and can do anything to keep her protected and safe. The show is emotional, entertaining, dramatic and will definitely touch hearts.”

The 37-year old actor’s confidence about the show is strong but being on a new channel has its cons. “The fear that would it reach a larger audience is there because I want people to watch us from the first episode. The script is a fantastic one and everyone has performed really well. Luckily, we have a collaboration with Netflix and people can watch our shows on the go anytime.”

While Sarwar made his mark with some challenging roles in Jyoti, Keshav Pandit, Shapath and Diya Aur Baati Hum, he remained away from television for a good amount of time. Ask him the reason for this and he shared, “I was lucky initially to be offered some really good roles. In the last couple of years, I was not getting the kind of roles I wanted to do. When I was narrated this script, I was excited for it. I have never played a poor man struggling this way. I am exploring a new side and completely enjoying it. The respect towards the underprivileged has also grown manifold.”

Having entered the industry through the reality show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, the Punar Vivah actor further spoke about his journey, “Honestly I never inspired to be an actor and now I have utmost respect for them. I think only emotional and sensitive people can become creative and it has been a pleasure working in the industry for more than a decade. I have been on a constant struggle with myself to know what I want to do. Luckily, whatever I tried, I managed to do it. I started with films, and kept the doors closed for television as I thought it was really tough to work for TV. But the kind of shows that are being made today are no less than any film and there’s a constant flow of energy happening. It’s a great time for the small screen actors.”

Sarwar also found his lady love Aditi Sharma in the reality show, who was also his co-winner. The two have been in a relationship from then and had even tied the knot sometime back but never spoke about it in media. Defending the same, Sarwar said, “We never kept it under wraps and we have no reasons to hide it. It was a legitimate relationship from day one and we never attempted to keep it a secret. Maybe nobody ever asked us.”

Mere Papa Hero Hiralal will air from February 12, 9:30 pm on Discovery Jeet.

