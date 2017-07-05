Sarika turns creative producer for a web series Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari, starring Vinay Pathak

Sarika turns a creative producer for a web series, Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari. The series stars Vinay Pathak in the lead role and will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy. Sarika turns a creative producer for a web series, Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari. The series stars Vinay Pathak in the lead role and will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy.

Veteran actor Sarika is set to serve as a creative producer on the web series, Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari. The series stars Vinay Pathak in the lead role and will be directed by Sanjay Tripathy. The series is about giving your dreams a second chance. The director said in a statement, “I had approached Sarika ji for a role and while discussing I realised it would be wonderful to have a creative collaboration with her. She became a creative producer and is involved in all the creative processes.”

And Sarika too is set to collaborate with her Club 60 director Sanjay Tripathy. The tag line of the web series says ‘Dreams have no expiry date’. The shoot will commence this week in Mumbai. Vinay will essay the role of a bank employee who dreams to join Hindi Film Industry. This is the first time the actor is doing a web series. The shoot will start this week in Mumbai.

Vinay Pathak, who has acted in critically acclaimed films like Bheja Fry and Khosla Ka Ghosla, had asid earlier that no matter how much people talk about blurring lines between mainstream and indie cinema in India, the struggling phase of the latter continues. He has been choosy about taking up films. Asked if on-screen visibility ever bothers him, he told, “I always believed in quality work. When I started, things were not in my hand so, I acted in films that came my way. But with the appreciation of Khosla Ka Ghosla, I finally got my kind of film.”

See pictures of Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari creative producer Sarika:

The web series Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari is produced by Sushil Tejwani of Paramount Content Studios. Ab Ki Baari Vipin Bihari also has Mona Wasu and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

