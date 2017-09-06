Happy birthday Sargun Mehta: Husband Ravi Dubey says he feels like a king with her. Read his romantic note here

Ravi Dubey makes Sargun Mehta’s birthday special even without being with her. Ravi Dubey makes Sargun Mehta’s birthday special even without being with her.

From falling in love on the sets of daily soap 12/24 Karol Bagh until now, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have, on several occasions, proved that they are hands-down the most adorable television couple. Be it their public appearances, their interviews, or their social media posts, Ravi and Sargun have been painting the town red with their love and romance.

Now, Ravi has given us another reason to gush over his and Sargun’s love story. The Khatron Ke Khiladi star shared an adorable post for his lovely wife on her 29th birthday. The actor went down the memory lane to share a photo from his marriage album and in the caption, he mentioned how much he adores Sargun and is thankful to almighty for making Sargun a part of his life. Sargun and Ravi tied the knot in December 2013.

Addressing Sargun, Ravi wrote, “I must have done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life now. Sargun, I took two births, one when my parents gave me birth and the second when you taught me the ways of life. I respect you because you taught me the real meaning of self-respect. If you are with me, I am a king. You are the reason for my existence and I not only love you. I worship you. Happy Birthday. I wish you get all the happiness of the world.”

This is not the first time that the Jamai Raja actor has expressed his heartfelt feeling for his Punjabi superstar wife Sargun. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com Ravi made sure that his wife is addressed as a superstar and not just a star and had said, “We literally fit into each other like two pieces of a puzzle. Her dreams are mine and we achieve things as a unit and not as an individual. Sargun’s Filmfare award is actually my award. So, I have already won a Filmfare.”

But sadly, the couple could not be together for Sargun’s birthday. On Tuesday, Sargun shared a cute click with Ravi and wrote, “But birthday wont be a “HAPPY” birthday without you @ravidubey2312 …Actually it will be happy but not the eyes twinkling with happiness happy .. 🙂.”

Apart from Ravi, Sargun’s friends from the industry, Asha Negi, Ritwik Dhanjani and Ridhi Dogra posted an overly cute photo of the birthday girl which presumably is from her birthday celebrations. All had something special to say about the actor. Check out their posts here:

Here’s wishing Sargun Mehta a very Happy Birthday!

