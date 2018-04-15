Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Varsha lifts the trophy

Varsha emerges as the winner of Zee Tamil’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Varsha emerges as the winner of Zee Tamil’s singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The musical journey of Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa came to an end on April 14 with ‘Golden Girl’ Varsha lifting the trophy.

Popularly known as the ‘Golden Girl,’ Varsha took home the trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and keys to a house worth Rs 40 lakhs. The position of first runner-up was bagged by Ramani Ammal who was presented with a cash prize of Rs 4 lakhs and agricultural land worth Rs 5 lakhs. Sanjay and Srinidhi jointly bagged the second runner-up position and were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each. Another contestant Jaskaran Singh was awarded the title ‘Entertainer of the Season’ along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The special guests for the evening included composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, lyricist Vairamuthu, Vani Jayaram, Santosh Narayanan, singer Prasanna, actor Sneha and her husband Prasanna and youth icons – Harish Kalyan and Raiza, all of whom praised the five finalists.

Sharing her excitement on winning the title, Varsha said, “I had moved to Chennai few years ago to pursue my dream of becoming a singer and showcasing my talent to the world. I am extremely grateful to Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the judges, jury members and the musicians for giving me the platform and opportunity to realise my dreams. The memories that I have made here will always remain as special and unforgettable.”

The grand finale was co-hosted by Archana Chandhoke and Deepak Dinkar and was telecast live on Zee Tamil around the world.

