Sarabhai vs Sarabhai trailer: Can’t keep calm as the laughter riot is back, watch video

When a famous series or a film comes back with its second installment, there are many issues around it. There is a possibility that the series might not work. But it seems like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is like wine, which only gets better with time. The makers of the show have released a new clip in which Rosesh, Maaya, Monisha and Sahil are trying to decide on what to name the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actors are in their elements, all set to take the audience on a laughter ride.

As the teaser begins, Ratna Pathak Shah gets into the character of Maaya as the elegant high society mother-in-law and takes a dig at Monisha (Rupali Ganguly) when she suggests second season’s name — Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Masala Maarke — that too written on a toilet paper. Maya introduced us to a new kind of middle class, which she refers as ‘gastronomically middle class’. Then comes Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh, who has a whole poem ready as the name of the show. We have missed his poems, haven’t we?

Check out the teaser here:

Indravadhan is back with a jibe at Maaya too but he should know by now, she always has the last word. So is Dushyant and his readiness to show off everything with a little help from Rosesh.

The two-minute teaser is a treat and brings on major nostalgia. As Sumeet Raghavan aka Sahil puts an end to the entire drama, he asks the audiences to give their suggestions as to what the next season of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai should be called.

The teaser also stars Madhusudan phupha, who still has hearing aid. So, expect a lot of ‘hain’ in this journey, which is making a comeback as a web-series after almost a decade. The characters are as insane as before but with some grey hair, as the serial is taking seven years leap. There is also a new member in the family, who would play Monisha and Sahil’s son in the series, which would air on HotStar’s application.

