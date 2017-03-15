Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to return in May. Here’s its cast then and now

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be back with the same cast but after having taken a leap of seven years. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be back with the same cast but after having taken a leap of seven years.

Every time we look at what’s playing on TV, the strong urge to watch Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is almost visceral. Well, it need not be re-runs anymore because producer JD Majethia has announced that Indravadhan and Maya Sarabhai will be back with their madcap family and their shenanigans real soon. Only there is one big change, instead of TV, you will be able to watch them on Hotstar as a web series.

The show, which was on air from 2004-2006, will be back with the same cast but after having taken a leap of seven years. Talking about it to indianexpress.com, Majethia said, “We are starting the shoot by the end of this month. It will go on till April or first week of May.”

The producer added that the show is expected to go on Hotstar in May. The date hasn’t been decided yet. “The show will premiere very soon, mostly it will be May,” said Majethia, who also produced the original series. Sarabhai v Sarabhai 2 has been written by Aatish Kapadia. He will co-direct the web series with Deven Bhojani, who also plays a pivotal character on the show. The whole original cast of the sitcom is reuniting for the sequel and there will also be a few new characters, Majethia revealed.

When asked if he will make a cameo on the series, like he generally does on his shows, the actor-producer laughed and said, “Let’s see. I would love to but that will only happen if my directors feel there’s some character for me.” The original cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar.

What is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 and what to expect?

The serial outlined the story of the Sarabhais, a dysfunctional upper-class family in Mumbai with a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha Sarabhai. What made the show even more special was that every character brought in a different kind of humour to the screen with them. Their acting was on point, and the Indian audience instantly connected with the family. The show’s lead roles were played by Satish Shah as Indravadan Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak as Maya Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai.

Satish Shah as Indravadhan Sarabhai

First up on the list is Indravadan Sarabhai played by Satish Shah. The humour, the wit and the one-liners, that is what defined the character of Indu Sarabhai who was always busy making fun of his son Rosesh’s poems. He’s been on a sabbatical ever since the last episode of Sarabhai aired apart from judging two seasons of Comedy Circus.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai

Played by Ratna Pathak, Maya Sarabhai definitely redefined saas-bahu rules with her witty digs at Monisha’s middle-class upbringing. Her dialogues, “so downmarket!” and “how middle-class” brought on tons of laughter. Ratna also hit it off on the big screen by essaying roles in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Kapoor and Sons, Nil Battey Sannata and Khoobsurat.

Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai

Out of all the characters, Rosesh Sarabhai’s character stood out and how! He could make fans go crazy over his poems, quite literary.

Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai

Monisha’s struggle to ward off her middle-class problems was definitely real. More so, with Maaya’s constant trolling! Rupali Ganguly was later seen in a number of other television shows, most recently in Parvarrish.

Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai

Sahil Sarabhai, a low-key character who was the only shred of sanity in the family, was played by Sumeet Raghavan. His comic timing was impeccable while he was pulled between Maya and Monisha.

It is absolutely unbelievable that it has been more than 10 years already since we were ROFLing over Indravadan’s funny acts, Maya’s epic burns, Monisha’s unsurpassed bargaining skills and of course, Rosesh’s poetry!

