Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 promo: This ‘clean show’ and its crazy family set to return on May 16. Watch video

The much-awaited show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai had kept us waiting for its sequel for a long time now. After treating the fans with a teaser giving a sneak-peek into the new show and telling them that their favourite Sarabhai family has not forgotten to tickle the funny bones, the makers have now shared a promo making an announcement about the date when the upcoming season would finally start airing. The show, which is coming back as a web series, would start streaming from May 16.

In the video, we see characters – Indravadan Sarabhai, Maya Sarabhai, Rosesh Sarabhai, Sahil Sarabhai and finally, Monisha Sarabhai – trying to clean their house. They are literally trying to make everything shine. When asked why? Sahil replies, ‘because we are a clean show’, slightly and indirectly taking a dig at the kind of shows that are being aired in the name of comedy, and the adult content which is being shown on several web series right now.

Watch | Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2-second glimpse:

The video was shared by the official page of Hotstar on Facebook. The team had held a contest to suggest the name of the show, which is returning after 11 years. Hotstar team wrote, “The wait for the Sarabhais is over. Almost. Big thanks to all of you for your amazing suggestions and participation. And a special shout out to Priya Maity, for giving us the name for the new season!”

The show is coming back on popular demand from the audience. It is retaining all the characters from the original season. The story would take a leap of 7 years, the only addition being Monisha and Sahil’s son.

The iconic show, which gave us some of the best moments on Indian television, earlier ran between 2004 and 2006. The series would stream on Hotstar.

