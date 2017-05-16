Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 first episode review: It’s confirmed, the Sarabhais got better with age

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2: The first episode of the web series is titled “Monisha Ki Mannat” Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2: The first episode of the web series is titled “Monisha Ki Mannat”

It has been seven years since we visited Sarabhais and there have been changes. Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah) has gone salt-and-pepper, Indravadhan Sarabhai (Satish Shah) has not. They are both grandparents now which makes Sahil Sarabhai (Sumeet Raghavan) and Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly) parents to Arnab Sarbhai (pronounced Ornob, now we know who christened him). Rosesh Sarabhai (Rajesh Kumar) has got a girlfriend and a promotion; happily, he still writes poem. That is everything we gleaned from the first episode of Sarbhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2. There has been a change here too — the show now comes on Hotstar not telly. You watch it on Monday if you are paid premium customer and on Tuesday for the hoi polloi. We know which category you belong to based on when you discuss the episodes of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2, because discuss them you will.

The first episode of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2 is titled “Monisha Ki Mannat” and even before we hit the play button we were sure that the episode is going to be everything we are expecting it to be. So, Sarabhais are stuck on a bus and in the middle of nowhere (oh, the horror). Given that it is Monisha’s doing (obviously), Maya has more than enough to say and a lot of it involves Monisha being middle class.

Rosesh also has something to say, but it in the form of poetry. He explains how a bus falls into a gorge: “Kabum karesh kim tom ching tong ching tong.” Next, we are introduced to Guddu, Monisha and Sahil’s seven-year-old son. But hey, we told you he is Arnab. That is because Maya found the name Guddu so “north Indian punjabishly middle class.”

We must tell you, all of this happens in the initial three minutes of the twenty-four minutes long episode. Being the introductory episode, the makers of the show introduced every character of the show including Dushyant whom Indravradhan Sarabhai calls ‘I will explain’ and Madhusudan Fufa who is ‘Behra Bakasur’ for Indu.

Sahil Sarabhai invites the audience to the Sarabhai house and says nothing has changed in their family. But his family being at their unpredictable best, at the end of the introduction, he has to admit that things have undergone a slight transformation. Like his small apartment is now a penthouse, Maya Sarabhai has a charming grandson, and Rosesh has got a promotion. He is now the lead actor in a TV show titled, ‘Bahu Macharr Beta Khacharr’.

Apart from Monisha’s son, there is Jasmine Mavani, Rosesh’s love interest, whose English is even better than Monisha. Now imagine what will happen when Maya will have a girl who is “actress cum singress” as her second daughter-in-law.

After watching the entire episode of the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 and the same madness that prevailed in the Sarabhai family seven years ago, we felt as if the characters have not changed a bit. Though some jokes were repeated still we are not complaining. The nostalgia of watching the funny banter between Indravardhan and Rosesh, and Maya Sarabhai on an anti-Monisha mission left us rolling on the floor laughing.

It seems, some things just get better with age and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai definitely belongs to that category.

