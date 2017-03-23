Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Sumeet Raghavan calls coming together after 10 years ‘complete madness’

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to reprise all its characters in the web series. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to reprise all its characters in the web series.

Ever since the news of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s comeback has been announced, fans have been waiting to know when the star cast would start shooting for the show, which is returning as a web series. Sumeet Raghavan, who is fondly remembered as the loving Saahil from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has revealed that the actors have started to do reading together, and coming together is nothing less than madness for all of them. He also said that the characters are extremely real from the popular show, which makes it relatable.

“The characters of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ are all extremely human and real and that’s where the humour lies. One can relate to these characters, not a single one is far fetched so to get the real essence and the vulnerability, it was paramount to revisit Saahil,” Sumeet said in a statement.

Also read | Till Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returns, its 10 best jokes to keep you laughing

The popular show is coming back with the second season after 10 years. The actor is spending his time watching and reliving all the episodes of the show. Commenting on his look for the show, Sumeet said: ” Well there is no change as far as my look is concerned.” Talking about their first script reading sessions after years, he said: “We had a great time for the script reading. I mean what do you expect when the Sarabhais meet. Complete madness. Can’t wait to start shooting.”

Commenting on why the show is not returning as a sitcom, in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, maker JD Majethia said, “Creating a new sitcom is difficult. People’s viewing habits have changed. People want to see something on a daily basis.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd