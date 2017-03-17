Till Sarabhai vs Sarabhai returns, its 10 best jokes to keep you laughing

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which gave us some of the best moments on Indian television between 2004 and 2006, is returning. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which gave us some of the best moments on Indian television between 2004 and 2006, is returning.

If television nostalgia means anything to the millennials, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, will grab a major share of their memories. Thanks to this mad-house, our growing up years became oh-so-memorable. Be it Rosesh Sarabhai’s lame but highly memorable poems, the burns Maya Sarabhai gave to Monisha, Indravadan’s jokes at the expense of everyone and Monisha’s super-amazing bargaining skills — Sarabhai vs Sarabhai gave us a lot to laugh about.

Good news! The show which gave us some of the best moments on Indian television between 2004 and 2006, is returning. Now, no need to stream it online or watch its downloaded seasons on your laptops. The new season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will begin airing from May, this time, as a web series and with a seven-year leap.

Also read | Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to return in May. Here’s its cast then and now

The primary star cast will remain the same, and so will their antics, fights, laughter and crazy interactions. So while we desperately wait for Rosesh’s absolutely non-sense yet adorable jokes, we even wait for his ‘momma,’ and everything else.

Now, before the new season goes live, we cannot help but sit back and recollect all those funny moments from the show which still echo in our minds. The jokes, the dialogues and the fantastic one-liners can make us fall off our seats even today. Here, we list down some of the best jokes from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that still remain our most effective medicine on any given gloomy day. Read on.

Already half dead laughing? Surely, we cannot wait for the show to begin as soon as possible!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd