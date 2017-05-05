After Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi to return as web series?

Khichdi ran for two years (2002-2004) and is considered among the best comedies ever on Indian television. Khichdi ran for two years (2002-2004) and is considered among the best comedies ever on Indian television.

Even as the fans’ wait to see one of television’s craziest family again is almost over, with the premiere of Sarabhai v Sarabhai Take 2 less than two weeks away, they can already gear up for the return of another such mad clan that redefined comedy on Indian television. Hansa, Praful and the whole Parekh family might be back on our screens soon, if producer JD Majethia is to believed.

Produced by Hats Off Productions, which is also the name behind Sarabhai v Sarabhai, Khichdi ran for two years (2002-2004) and is considered among the best comedies ever on Indian television. It also got its own movie adaptation by the same name in 2010. Since then, the fans had been asking for a second season of the show. It seems their wish will get fulfilled soon as on Thursday evening, during the official launch of Sarabhai v Sarabhai Take 2, Majethia revealed, “We are planning something. I can tell you there’s something going on but we cant reveal much right now. You will get to know soon.” He, however, didn’t make it clear that whether Khichdi would return on the small screen or like Sarabhai v Sarabhai, mark its debut on a digital platform like Hotstar.

Sarabhai v Sarabhai will go on air on May 16. It is back with the full original cast, including Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar. It also has two new members in actors Aishwarya Sakhuja and Vaibhavi Upadhyay. Majethia shared that the web series, which is coming 12 years after the TV show went off air, will have multiple seasons. It has been written by Aatish Kapadia and directed by Deven Bhojani.

