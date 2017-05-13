Rosesh raps for Momma Maya on Mother’s Day and we cannot wait for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 to begin

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2: Hotstar shared a special video to mark Mother’s Day, in total Rosesh Sarabhai style. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2: Hotstar shared a special video to mark Mother’s Day, in total Rosesh Sarabhai style.

“Blup blup… Trrrrrr… Blup blup… Trrrrrr… O Momma, O Momma… Tumne mujhe janam diya, sabse acha karam kiya…”

Every child in us needs to take cue from the immense love Rosesh Sarabhai has for his ‘Momma’ Maya Sarabhai, just that his affection is a tad different and quite unique. So on this Mother’s Day, the makers of one of the most iconic comic sitcoms of Indian television, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have given to their viewers a crazy and hugely humorous ‘Momma Rap’. And it is the perfect countdown to its latest season which is just round the corner.

The 2.45-minute video can be watched on Hotstar, which will also air the next season of the comedy show. The clip made specially on Mother’s Day is an ultimate mix of all of Rosesh aka actor Rajesh Kumar’s peculiar poems he wrote in the first season. As he recited them in portions, made out of various clips from the earlier episodes, an elated Maya can only give hugs and kisses to her dear son. But what about others? Indravadan, Sahil and Monisha are ‘not’ all ears. They are frustrated with Rosesh’s random scribblings, and trying to stop him from uttering a single word. But who cares, till the time the audience is having a laugh riot?

Watch the video here.

The iconic show, which gave us some of the best moments on Indian television, ran between 2004 and 2006. The series which is making a much-awaited comeback on popular demand from the audience, will now stream on Hotstar from May 16. It is retaining all the characters from the original season. The story would take a leap of seven years, the only addition being Monisha and Sahil’s son.

And until the new season premiers, here is Rosesh with some more – “Meri Momma Maya Sarabhai… Yaani ishwar ki di hui badhayi… Ishwar ki di hui sachayi… Duniya Maya se hai bani-banaayi… Ghasad ghasad ghasad…”

