Saqib Saleem shoots a short film for Father’s Day, to be released on June 18

Actor Saqib Saleem has shot for a new short film titled Aamad for Father’s Day, which falls on June 18. Directed by Neeraj Udhwani for digital platform Terribly Tiny Talkies, Aamad is a story about the pure relationship between a father and his son who is embarrassed that his dad is a kathak dancer. The plot explores how the father-son overcome their personal apprehensions and start a new friendship by building their relation over a period of time.

Talking about the project, the Dishoom actor said in a statement, “I know Neeraj (Udhwani) for a while now as he wrote Mere Dad Ki Maruti and we meet often to discuss ideas. He shared the idea of Aamad with me and asked me what I thought. “When I read it, I instantly fell in love with the story and I told him that he shouldn’t look for anyone else as I want to do it. It’s such a simple yet complex film as it speaks about the unsaid things in a father-son relationship.” Saqib was last seen on screen in Prawaal Raman’s movie Dobaara: See Your Evil with his sister Huma Qureshi. On the other hand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Shriya Pilgaonkar starred in another short film for the same franchise which released on Mother’s Day.

Saqeeb made his acting debut in the 2011 romantic comedy Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Recently, he was in the news for training at a specialised training centre in Sikkim to master Thang Ta. Apart from this, Saqib has also starred in movies like Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai.

