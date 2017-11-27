Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sapna Chaudhary: Hina Khan is a friend but Vikas Gupta has a strong chance to win the show

Talking about her stint in the show, Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sapna Chaudhary said, “I don’t know why people are accusing me for being a dud on Bigg Boss.” Talking about her stint in the show, Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Sapna Chaudhary said, “I don’t know why people are accusing me for being a dud on Bigg Boss.”

In an expected eviction last night, Sapna Chaudhary walked out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Along with her Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde were nominated. While host Salman Khan eliminated her, he also mentioned that the contestants will need to play a smarter game and not sacrifice themselves for their friends, like Sapna saved Luv Tyagi on Hina’s advice. Now that she is out, Sapna spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and shared, “I am really happy to have finally found my freedom (laughs). I haven’t yet got my mobile phone also but I am now really looking ahead to watching the show.”

The Haryanvi dancer, who seemed to have a spark, fizzled out soon in the series. Talking about her stint in the show, Sapna said, “I don’t know why people are accusing me for being a dud on Bigg Boss. I played my game and spoke when I had to. I was always open about things I liked or disliked and I had a fun time.”

Though Sapna maintains that Hina was one of her close friends, the audience often saw her getting manipulated by Hina. When asked about the same, she said, “Not at all. Hina was my friend, and will always remain so. We are quite similar people and thus bonded well. It might have come across that she was manipulating me but I have a mind of my own. We supported each other and I know we will always do that.”

Having survived an extremely difficult childhood, Sapna took up dancing to earn a livelihood and support her family. She had even tried to commit suicide. But, today, Sapna has come out strong willed to live a better life. She had thus taken offense when Puneesh Sharma spoke ill about her shows. Stating that she will never let anyone degrade her life, Sapna said, “Someone who has not lived my life or even seen it has no right to talk about my work. Everyone has their own profession and no one will tolerate when its disrespected. I can never forget from where I have come as that made me who I am today. My friends in the house have promised to attend my shows and I would love to host them. Apart from Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra, I would happily be in touch with all.”

Saying that her happiest moment on the show was when they all jumped into the pool, Sapna further said, “Of course Hina is a friend but I think Vikas Gupta has a strong chance to win the show. Initially we started of as great friends but when I realised he was playing mind games, I stopped talking to him. Even when he tried to make ammends, I was not interested.”

Sapna will also soon be making her Bollywood debut with an item number in “Love Bite”. But the performer wants to steer clear from any more projects. “As of now I want to focus on my shows and then I will think about other things,” she concluded with a smile.

