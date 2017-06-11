Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai reunion: Sara Khan’s pictures with her debut serial co-stars are such a throwback. See pics

Sara Khan celebrates get together of Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. Sara Khan celebrates get together of Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai.

Sara Khan, who rose to stardom with her debut serial Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, has made her fans truly nostalgic with her Instagram post. The actor met her co-stars from the serial and her pictures are nothing but a major throwback to the serial, which ruled the TRP world for three consecutive years. Apart from Sara, the get-together saw Alok Nath, who played Sara’s father in the show, and Vibha Chibber who was her mother in the serial.

Sara shared the pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “What an amazing reunion of bidaai team Few were missed But had an amazing time with my fellas 😘😘😘😘😘 Love u all

#us #bidaai #reunion #reunite #weloveus #happyfaces #positivity.”

The serial also starred Parul Chauhan as Ragini Ranvir Rajvansh, Angad Hasija as Alekh Inderjit Rajbanshi, Kinshuk Mahajan as Ranvir Inderjit Rajvansh, Apurva Agnihotri as Anmol Rajvansh, Manish Raisinghan as Saket and many others.

Check out Sara Khan’s post:

Sara is presently appearing in a television show called Jaana Na Dil Se Door. Last year, the actor was seen playing the role of a witch in a supernatural drama called Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se and also appeared as a stand-up comedian in Comedy Nights Bachao. She rose to fame for getting married to her long time beau Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4 but the two parted their ways soon after the show ended.

Beyond television, the actor debuted in films in the year of 2013 with a film called Dark Rainbow, which went unnoticed. In 2015, the actor appeared in Mahesh Bhatt’s Hamari Adhuri Kahaani but since then she has remained focused on her television career.

