Sanjeeda Sheikh on working in webseries Gehraiyaan: Television doesn’t offer you variety

In a career spanning over 10 years, TV actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has not been a part of many hit shows, but she doesn’t complain as she considers herself lucky to have got contemporary, relatable characters to play on a medium, which is known for stereotyping actors before they even realise. This is the same reason why she jumped at the opportunity of doing filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s web series for she knows that the content on the digital platform is much more varied than on television.

Sanjeeda plays the lead on horror-thriller series Gehraiyaan, which has been directed by Sidhanth Sachdev. She stars alongside Vatsal Seth, with whom she worked on popular TV series Ek Hasina Thi. In an interview to indianexpress.com, Sanjeeda spoke about her maiden web series, working with Vatsal and why she see only little scope for actors on TV.

“I am always up for new and different things, regardless of the medium. On TV also, I have tried to do modern characters, roles which audience can relate to. I look for such characters. Gehraiyaan got me excited. I haven’t done horror before so, this was a chance to do that. Also, it gave me a chance to work with Vikram Bhatt. He is an amazing filmmaker and it was an absolute treat to work with him,” Sanjeeda said.

The icing on the cake was her pairing with Vatsal. The duo got along really well while shooting for Ek Hasina Thi and since the series ended in 2014, the audience had been requesting the pair to make a comeback. “Gehraiyaan was more special because I got to work with Vatsal again. It is a pleasure working with him. We had such a great time on Ek Hasina Thi and it was great revisiting those times during Gehraiyaan.”

Sanjeeda is among many popular TV faces, who have been making the transition from the small screen to the web, in pursuit of better stories. While Sanjeeda has no plans of quitting TV (she will be seen with Keith Sequeira on Star Plus’ finite series Love Ka Hai Intezaar), she is glad that the actors have got a medium, which satiates their hunger for good roles. “TV doesn’t have variety. It’s a fact that you don’t have different roles to perform. You get similar characters only. So, in that sense, web is a great medium. There are interesting stories, relatable characters. I would like to explore it more.”

Gehraiyaan, which can be seen on video-on-demand platform Viu, sees Sanjeeda’s character Reyna exude fear and terror while her surgeon friend essayed by Trishaan Singh Maini is at her side to help her face the forces of the dark. The twist in the tale is the emergence of her mysterious neighbour Sahil played by Vatsal who comes to her rescue.

