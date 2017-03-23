Sane advice for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover: Leave it to HR

Here’s some sage advice for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover after their souring friendship left the entire country fixated. Here’s some sage advice for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover after their souring friendship left the entire country fixated.

As the Kapil Sharma show plays out ad nauseum, this time away from our television screens, it’s not possible to avoid it, unless as the saying goes, you’re living under a rock. While we all wonder whether Sunil Grover should be back on the show after being abused on a flight and apparently having a shoe hurled at him, we can agree it all sounds really messy. The camps are divided and as the headlines go, it’s Team Sunil (with Kapil’s childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar in his corner) versus Team Kapil. Even as the two tweet charges, apologies and hurt feelings, they take care to sign off with love. But let’s face it, Kapil will find other performers and Team Sunil is sure to find other work, sooner rather than later.

Read: Kapil Sharma slapped Sunil Grover, hit him with a shoe?

Why are we so bothered, in that case? Apart from the fact that such clickbait headlines provide a break from work, it’s a tale of friendship gone sour. They’re “brothers” who are warring and we Indians are looking for closure, a happily-ever-after or all’s well that ends well, in true Bollywood-style. But, they’re not really brothers, are they? They’re colleagues who work together and in the real world scenario, the fracas should be something for an HR department to deal with. Hurt feelings? Keep that for your therapist.

In the world we live in, where startups are founded by friends or the first source of investment usually comes from “friends, families and fools”, it becomes critical to learn to separate business from the personal. Otherwise, it can all unravel very fast, as in the Shopclues case, where Sandeep Aggarwal sued his co-founders Sanjay Sethi and estranged wife Radhika for defamation, accompanied by an emotionally charged Facebook post.

It’s a timely reminder to invest in relationships outside work. Don’t live in a bubble, where you’re too busy meeting deadlines and using the leisure hours to socialise with colleagues. Pick up the phone, call up that friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. You don’t have to attend every single office party, be there for every offsite event that takes place or share the lunch ‘dabba’ daily with colleagues. Catch up with your family and those you share a past with. Or, at the first sign of trouble, when people close ranks at work, you’ll be left with no one to call. Remember, too, a drunken night with friends can be a great story for a party, but if you lose control at work, it can become watercooler gossip or, depending on the people involved, the stuff of urban legend. So, if you want to avoid that, be sure you can hold your drink or stick to drinking with a tight group of friends, after work. There are some great friendships that happen at work, but in my experience, those are usually the ones that last even when you’re done working together.

So, Kapil and Sunil have nothing to worry about…even if their professional equation goes kaput, if their friendship is real, it’ll survive. Isn’t that what matters in the end? It’s time we all got back to our lives. And made that phone call to a long-lost friend!

(The writer is an editorial consultant and co-founder of The Goodwill Project. She tweets @anuvee)

Views expressed are personal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd