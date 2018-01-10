Samir Kochhar and Rohan Gandotra join Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat 2

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat comes back with second season on ALTBalaji. Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat comes back with second season on ALTBalaji.

One of the most iconic couples of television, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar will soon be back to add romance in your life with the second season of their web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The show on Ekta Kapoor’s digital venture Alt Balaji presents the story of a superstar Karan (Ram) and his counsellor Tipsy (Sakshi). While the first season was all about their cute nok-jhoks and finally managing to break the ice, the next installment promises to be more fun and entertaining. To add more excitement, the makers have roped in Ram-Sakshi’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai co-star Samir Kochhar and Dil Se Dil Tak actor Rohan Gandotra.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “While Rohan will play the boy opposite Ram’s on-screen daughter Trisha (Sanyukta Timsina), Samir will don the character of a lawyer Palash who would be a charmer with a bipolar personality.

Speaking about his character in the upcoming season, Samir shared, “This season promises to be filled with lots of drama and excitement. I play a cut-throat lawyer who has nothing in his life but his job. He is a bitter human being. He is very focused on his work and doesn’t like things that distract him from his work.”

Rohan, sharing his excitement, told us, “It’s a fun time shooting with the team. I am playing a positive and relatable character of a young boy in love. Interestingly, my character is also called Rohan.”

The actors also shared few posts on Instagram from their shoots:

As readers would know, the first season of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat ended with Tipsy and Karan drifting apart. In the latest edition, Karan’s ex-wife Radhika (Shweta Kawatra) would be seen devastated as her husband Prabuddha (Vikram Kapadiya) has passed away. This would leave Karan with additional responsibilities of Radhika and his daughter Trisha. Amidst all these new issues in Karan’s life, Tipsy would be seen trying to overcome her emotional scars. Will Karan shun his responsibilities to be with Tipsy or leave her with a broken heart? Will their love story have a happy ending this time? Gear up to get answers to these and more in this journey of love.

