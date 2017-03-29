Samiksha Jaiswal injured on Zindagi Ki Mehek set

Samiksha Jaiswal aka Mehek said, “As an actor on a daily show, we often end up prioritising our shoot over our health and comfort if the situation calls for it.” Samiksha Jaiswal aka Mehek said, “As an actor on a daily show, we often end up prioritising our shoot over our health and comfort if the situation calls for it.”

Actress Samiksha Jaiswal, who is currently seen as Mehek in popular TV show Zindagi Ki Mehek, injured herself on the set while shooting for an upcoming scene. Samiksha along with her co-stars Karan Vohra and Maddy was shooting on the set for a scene where Mehek is about to get molested by Ajay (Maddy) and one of his friends, but Shaurya (Karan) saves her.

But when Maddy was about to stab Karan with a broken glass bottle, Samiksha came in between and got badly hurt in the process. She was later rushed to a nearby hospital. “We were so lost in the scene and its violent emotion that somehow the broken bottle ended up hurting me. My hand was injured and I was bleeding. The crew members immediately sprang to their feet and rushed in to help,” Samiksha said in a statement.

“I consulted the doctor, got my first-aid, had my medicines and decided to finish the sequence with the help of the production house. As an actor on a daily show, we often end up prioritising our shoot over our health and comfort if the situation calls for it.

“The scene was important and the setup was already done. Such accidents keep happening, because of which one shouldn’t stop working. All is well now. Being an actor is not a cakewalk. We’ve to put in our heart and soul to give our viewers our very best,” she added.

Zindagi Ki Mehek is aired on Zee TV.

