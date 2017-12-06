Tiger Zinda Hai promotions: Salman Khan wipes off Katrina Kaif’s tears in the sweetest way on Dance Champions

Salman Khan performs on “Jag Ghoomeya” to make Katrina Kaif laugh. Salman Khan performs on “Jag Ghoomeya” to make Katrina Kaif laugh.

Last weekend, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan wowed fans as they came together on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 11 to promote their next release, Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo also released the second track of the film, “Dil Diyan Gallan” and put up a perfect show of their camaraderie as they played some fun games on the sets of Bigg Boss 11.

After Bigg Boss, the next destination of the duo was Remo D’Souza’s Dance Champions. This weekend, Salman and Katrina will be promoting the Ek Tha Tiger sequel directed by Ali Abbas Zafar on the dance reality show. The photos and videos of them having a good time at the show have started doing the rounds on social media. But amidst all the fun, there is a photo of Katrina looking much disturbed as she wipes off her tears. What is that which brought tears in Zoya aka Katrina’s eyes?

Katrina got emotional after watching the performance of one of the contestants of the show on a song from the movie Tere Naam starring Salman and Bhumika Chawla. She got so involved in the performance that the shoot of the show had to be stalled for ten minutes to let the actor get back her composure. A source close to the show told indianexpress.com, “Sushant Khatri performed an emotional act on Tere Naam and that left Katrina in tears.”

As soon as the shoot resumed, Salman went on the stage and danced on “Jag Ghoomeya” from his movie Sultan. The source added, “Wanting to make her smile, Salman did an impromtu dance on Jag Ghumeya, rolling on the floor. Katrina couldn’t help but laugh at his antics.” Later the two actors even performed on Maine Pyar Kiya song “Dil Deewana” and attempted the funny hook step of the chartbuster. Also, a viral video features Katrina and Salman swaying on “Swag Se Swagat” along with the contestants and judges of the show Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis.

However, some reports also claim that the episode of Dance Champions was being shot on Monday when veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away. As soon as Salman and Remo got the news, the two left the sets and discussed whether or not to continue the shoot. Finally, they paid their last respects to the late actor by observing two minutes silence.

