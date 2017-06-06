CONFIRMED Salman Khan to do Super Night with Tubelight with Sunil Grover, will skip The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch video

Salman Khan shot for a promo of Super Night With Tubelight with Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale. Salman Khan shot for a promo of Super Night With Tubelight with Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale.

While Kapil Sharma is missing his laughter companions, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian-actors have found a new platform to showcase their talent. And, the one to accompany them is none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. What better support can these ex-members of Kapil’s show ask for?

A few days back it was being speculated that Salman has chosen Sunil and Ali over Kapil to promote his Eid release, Tubelight. Some pictures from the promo shoot of the special episode also surfaced on the internet. Still, sources close to the development refused to comment. But now it has been confirmed that Salman will not be taking Tubelight on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Instead, the superstar will shoot for a two-hour special episode which will be aired on Sony Entertainment channel.

Watch the promo of Super Night With Tubelight here:

Get ready to welcome Laxman Singh Bisht in your town! But before that, meet him very soon in @SupernightWithTubelight on Sony TV. pic.twitter.com/qnnM6lZUq8 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 4, 2017

Also, with the promo, the title of the episode has also been unveiled. It will be called, ‘Supernight With Tubelight’. Doesn’t the name sound familiar? Yes, Kapil’s show on channel Colors was called, ‘Comedy Night With Kapil’. In the promo, though we do not see Sunil Grover, but it is being said that Sunil will be a part of the episode and could not join the promo shoot because of his prior commitments.

So, is this Salman’s way of taking a dig at Kapil Sharma who apparently misbehaved with his good friend Ali Asgar? Well, we can’t say that. But one thing is for sure, Salman missing Kapil’s show will have a drastic effect on its already dropping TRPs. Earlier, when Dabangg Khan brought his films, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kapil’s show, its ratings soared. Salman too was seen rolling on the floor and left with praises for Kapil and his team. But considering Salman’s love and care for his friends and colleagues, one thing is for sure, the actor has chosen his side in the infamous Kapil-Sunil mid-air spat of which Kapil is facing consequences ever since.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd